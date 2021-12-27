What didn't India sign on UNSC's draft on climate crisis?

On December 13, India voted against a draft resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC) linking climate change to global security. Why? It opposed the resolution, drafted by Ireland and Niger, saying that the draft attempted to undermine the agreements made at the CO26 climate summit and to portray climate as a matter of world peace and security. India also said that the UNSC wasn't the appropriate forum to discuss the climate crisis. The draft resolution had received support from 12 of the Council's 15 members. Besides India, Russia and China, two permanent members of UNSC, were against it and they exercised their right to veto it.