What is a soundbox?

A soundbox is an audio-assisted smart device that provides instant audio notifications when a shopkeeper receives a payment from customers. It is a small portable speaker, convenient for small shops and hawkers, enabled with a SIM-based connectivity. It can recite transactions in several languages and reduce dependence on paper-based transaction receipts. Paytm launched the first soundbox in 2020 for merchants in India, and AU Small Finance Bank launched its version in 2021. In FY22, Paytm recorded a total of Rs 504.5 crore soundbox-based transactions, saving paper slips totalling 4.43 million pounds in the last one year, as per the fintech major's FY22 annual report.