What causes airport congestion?

Airports in India have been reportedly overrun with customers for the past few weeks, with tourist footfalls rising around the end of the year. Meanwhile, the aviation industry is still ramping up staff levels after many workers were made redundant or switched jobs during the pandemic. The rising number of passengers coupled with lower deployment at airports and expansion plans at airports across India have caused congestion at airports in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. Airports say many passengers are using vouchers or credit notes from trips canceled during Covid, further fuelling demand.