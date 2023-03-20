What are too-big-to fail banks?

A too-big-to-fail bank is a bank which can disrupt the whole financial system if it fails. In India, these banks are also called as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs). These banks are among the largest financial institutions in a country and attract close supervision from the regulatory entity. The banks listed as too-big-to-fail by the regulator have to meet additional requirements compared to other banks, viz. more capital buffer in common equity tier 1 (CET1), etc. In India, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India list, the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank are the too-big-to-fail banks.