What are the sub-variants of Omicron?

Coronavirus is known to mutate and, with every mutation, a new strain or a new sub-variant emerges. According to reports, the Delta variation of Coronavirus comprises around 200 sub-variants, while the Omicron variant has BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and B.1.1.529 sub-variants. The BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron are the most prominent ones that are detected worldwide, while BA.3 is mostly found in patients who have been hospitalised. All three lineages were first detected at around the same time and from the same place: BA.1 was first detected in Botswana, BA.2 in South Africa, and BA.3 in North West South Africa.