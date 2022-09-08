What are the seat-belt rules?

Following the death of Cyrus P. Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons, in a car crash in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on September 4, the compulsory use of seat belts in cars is back in focus. The amended Motor Vehicles Act says the driver and the person seated in the front seat or the persons occupying front-facing rear seats are required to wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion. Furthermore, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts is also punishable with a fine of Rs 1,000. The seatbelt is mandated by law but compliance is low.