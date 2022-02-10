What are the new rules for international arrivals?

The Health Ministry has revised the Covid-related guidelines for international arrivals. With the number of infections falling every day, the "at risk" tag assigned to some countries will be removed. Inbound passengers will have to self-monitor for 14 days because the 7-day quarantine has been done away with. Passengers will have to fill a self-declaration form on the official portal and declare their past 14-day travel history. A negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours before travel or a vaccination certificate for primary doses will have to be furnished. Passengers would have to go through thermal screening on arrival. These rules come into force on February 14.