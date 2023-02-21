What are the challenges Air India still faces?

The new owners of Air India, the Tata Group, are determined to restore the airline back to its former glory and last week signed a massive order for 470 planes. However, Air India still has a long way to go before it can be considered the best in the business. It needs to hire pilots for its new incoming jets; to revamp the interiors of its planes, which are nearly 15 years old; and to improve its customer service. Furthermore, the airline has never made a profit, even last quarter it reported a loss of Rs 600 crore when IndiGo reported a profit of Rs 1,500 crore.