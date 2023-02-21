 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What are the challenges Air India still faces?

Feb 21, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

The new owners of Air India, the Tata Group, are determined to restore the airline back to its former glory and last week signed a massive order for 470 planes. However, Air India still has a long way to go before it can be considered the best in the business. It needs to hire pilots for its new incoming jets; to revamp the interiors of its planes, which are nearly 15 years old; and to improve its customer service. Furthermore, the airline has never made a profit, even last quarter it reported a loss of Rs 600 crore when IndiGo reported a profit of Rs 1,500 crore.

 

 

first published: Feb 21, 2023 09:05 pm