What are rider benefits in insurance policies?

Life and health insurance policies come with optional plans, or riders, that enhance your coverage at an additional cost. For example, critical illness and accidental death and disability benefit riders attached to term policies ensure well-rounded protection. A term policy pays out a lump-sum to the policyholder’s dependents in case of her death, but cannot come to her aid if she were to be diagnosed with a critical illness that warrants advanced, expensive treatment. A personal accident rider can help if she meets with an accident leading to partial or permanent disabilities. Likewise, motor insurance policies offer add-on covers such as zero depreciation, engine protect, key loss and so on.

