What are real estate bonds?

Real-estate bonds are fixed income debt instruments that are secured by income producing property. These bonds are usually issued by property developers, lenders or any special purpose vehicle via securitisation. The yield on these instruments are generally higher than normal corporate bonds. Investors looking for these bonds can invest through mutual funds, real estate investment trusts or REITs, exchange-traded funds and real estate crowd funding platforms. Currently, these bonds are offering 12-15 percent returns per annum, as per market dealers.