What are RBI's new locker room guidelines?

The Reserve Bank of India on December 25, brought new locker rule guidelines for banks. Under the new rules, banks will have to enhance CCTV security in safety deposit areas. Also, banks will have to inform customers via email or SMS if any government authorities have approached for attachment, recovery or seizure of the locker or articles deposited for safe custody. Alongside, banks cannot issue any unfair terms or conditions in the locker agreement with customers.