personal-finance

What are proportionate deduction waiver covers?

Room-rent sub-limits are often the cause of heartache for policyholders. This clause essentially penalises policyholders for choosing a hospital room where the rent is higher than the limit set in the policy documents. Not only is the difference between room rents of chosen and eligible rooms not payable, but all expenses linked to the room rent – for instance, doctor's fees – are also reduced proportionately. Since this can be a huge financial setback for policyholders, some companies offer proportionate deduction waiver covers. Buying this rider for an additional premium will allow you to pay only the difference between eligible and actual room rents, bringing down your out-of-pocket expenses.