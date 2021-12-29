What are polite cows eating and wearing?

Kombucha and seaweed in their feed, and absorbent masks, to reduce their belching. Dairy owners and companies are experimenting with various feeds and methods to reduce methane emissions from cattle, who otherwise freely let the gas out through belches and burps. Methane is a dangerous greenhouse gas, second only after carbon dioxide, but it hasn't got the bad press the latter has. According to UNEP, methane over the last 20 years has been 80x more potent at warming than CO2. At COP26, a Global Methane Pledge was taken to reduce its emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.