What are Offline Digital Payments?

Under the offline digital payments system, a transaction is done without internet or telecommunication connectivity. Offline digital payments works either through face-to-face communication or using any other medium such as cards, wallets, and mobile devices but in the offline mode. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced offline digital payments in January 2022 introduced this system to allow transactions in places where internet and phone connectivity is weak. The apex bank had restricted the limit per transaction is of Rs 200 and up to Rs 2,000 from an account. Offline digital payments can only be done after taking consent from the customers involved in the transactions.

[caption id="attachment_10077841" width="1200"] How does offline digital payments work?[/caption]