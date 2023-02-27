What are Nidhi companies?

Nidhis are small non-banking financial societies that operate largely in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and in some parts of South India. Nidhis have to register themselves under the Companies Act after which they can lend, borrow and manage deposits. In order to start a Nidhi, the minimum number of members should be seven with a deposit base of five lakhs. These societies are also called as mutual benefit societies because they generally operate within their own members and in rural areas, and they cater to middle and lower middle class customers. Financial inclusion and education are the main motive of these societies.