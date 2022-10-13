What are ‘modern’ treatment methods in insurance?

Before October 2019, many health insurers did not pay for certain advanced treatment procedures on the grounds that these were unproven and ‘experimental’. However, insurance regulator IRDAI in 2019 asked insurers to cover modern procedures such as oral chemotherapy, robotic surgeries and deep brain simulation, among several others. Today, all policies in force cover such procedures, though the regulator has allowed them to impose sub-limits. It has specifically named 12 ‘modern’ procedures that insurers have to cover, as part of hospitalisation, home treatment and day care claims. In addition, insurance companies can decide to cover other modern treatment methods too.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning