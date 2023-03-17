What are India's pilot green-hydrogen projects?

Indian government will fund green hydrogen pilot projects in 3 sectors - shipping (Rs 115 crore up to 2025-26), long-haul mobility (Rs 496 crore up to 2025-26) and low carbon steel projects (Rs 455 crore up to 2029-30). Energy storage will also be explored for pilot projects.

Currently, production of green hydrogen is limited. India aims to achieve at least 8 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by 2030. MNRE is supporting 2 pilot projects at present in Gurugram and IISc Bengaluru. There are 3 other pilot projects underway, but they are not funded by the government. These are at Jorhat, Assam by Oil India Ltd; Kawas, Gujarat by NTPC Ltd and Bikaner, Rajasthan by ACME.