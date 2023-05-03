What are hawkish and dovish policy stances?

A hawkish policy stance favours hiking interest rates aggressively. The central bank of a country, in India's case, the Reserve Bank of India, may go for a hawkish stance to keep the inflation in check by raising the policy rate. Contrary to hawkish is the dovish stance, having which a central bank may lower interest rates or may go slow in raising interest rates. This stance is taken when there is a need to push economic growth and avoid deflation in the country. After the coming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the US Fed is expected to announce a dovish 25 bps rate hike against the backdrop of the country's banking crisis.