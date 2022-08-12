What are green bonds?

Green bonds are interest carrying debt-instruments, similar to those of government and corporate securities, but meant only for financing environment focused projects which reduce overall carbon emissions. The World Bank, which issued the first green bond in 2008, has raised over $16 billion through issuance of 185 green bonds in 23 currencies, as per its 2021 Sustainable Development Bonds & Green Bonds Impact report. Green bonds are different than blue bonds, which includes financing for ocean and its related ecosystem based projects. In November 2021, country's largest bank SBI listed $650 million of green bonds on India International Exchange (India INX) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange.