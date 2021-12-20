What are diamond hands?

You know those people who, even when they see a hungry tiger bounding towards them, hold their ground, believing that all will be well? Those are the kind of people who will hold on to a stock even when there is bad news or volatility. And, those are the kind of people with ‘diamond hands'--a term that may have originated on the subreddit WallStreetBets. The subreddit is part of the meme-stock culture, where a stock is built up or torched down through online discussions, and users have created their own lingo. Diamond hands is usually represented with a combination of two emojis–diamond and celebratory raising of hands.