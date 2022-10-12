What are Credit Information Companies?

Credit Information Companies (CICs) collect public data, credit transactions and payment histories of individuals and companies regarding loans, credit cards, among others. Based on the the collected data, CICs form a credit report and generate a score. Banks, non-banking financial institutions refer to the CIC's report and score to decide borrowers' creditworthiness before granting a loan or issuing a credit card. The credit score ranges between 350 to 850 and anything above 750 is considered as a good score. CICs are licensed by the Reserve Bank of India. CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and High Mark Credit Information Services are the well-known CICs in India.