What are captive non-public networks?

Adani Group recently announced its plans to buy spectrum for private use. Such private networks are also called captive non-public networks and cannot provide commercial services. The licence, which is valid for ten years and is renewable (provided the policy allows for it at that later data), is given for a one-time non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 50,000. It attracts no entry fee or licence fee. Since the Adani Group is buying the spectrum through auctions, it may be able to offer commercial services by applying for a unified access licence in the future, according to a Jefferies report.