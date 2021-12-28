What are airdrops in cryptocurrency?

Chingari, an Indian short-video platform, said that it will airdrop 100 tokens to 500,000 current users to mark the launch of its token GARI last month. Airdrop is a marketing strategy where companies transfer tokens/coins to users' crypto wallets, often for free. At times, recipients may be required to sign up on the platform, post on social media or do other activities to attract people to the platform such as writing a blog, to drive the adoption of the new coin. While airdrops can expand your crypto portfolio, they can also be risky, since they can involve sharing sensitive information to fraudulent platforms.