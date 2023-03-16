Volatility brings back demand for gold

SVB Bank collapse in the USA has pushed investors away from risky assets such as stocks in developed markets. Investors looking for safe haven in times of volatility have latched on to the yellow metal – gold. As gold prices climb in the dollar terms, the Indian prices to have gone up. Silver, though considered an industrial metal, is catching up with gold.

Expectation of slowdown or pause in the rate hike cycle by central bankers, and further quantitative easing to support banks can be supportive of gold prices. As per AMFI data, 12 gold ETF schemes managed assets worth Rs 21,399 crore as on 28 February 2023.