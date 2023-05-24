personal-finance

Three things to do now with your Rs 2,000 banknotes

The RBI on May 19 said it is withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. But there is no need to panic. You can now deposit Rs 2,000 currency notes in your bank account. There is no limit on deposits. You can even exchange the notes at a nearest bank. The RBI has restricted the exchange to Rs 20,000 at any bank branch. While exchanging or depositing the notes, you don't require any form and identity proof to be submitted to the bank. You can deposit and/or exchange these banknotes on or before September 30, 2023. The Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender. So, you can use them for regular transactions until September 30.