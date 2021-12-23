The ultra-fast delivery revolution is everywhere

30 minutes is too long. Dozens of startups globally, from New York and Istanbul to Mumbai, are promising to deliver groceries, snacks and cold drinks in ten to fifteen minutes or less. This relatively new movement has set the online grocery market on fire. Companies including GoPuff, Rappi, Getir, Zepto and Blinkit (formerly Grofers) are burning billions to get your groceries to you before you even put your phone down after ordering. Whether these companies will become profitable, or whether enough people will use this service regularly enough to sustain these companies is far from clear.