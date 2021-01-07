The rise of Indian Unicorns in 2020

In a pandemic year, India produced 10 unicorns—private firms valued at a billion dollars or more— with 9 and 8 the previous two years. The 2020 unicorns are an interesting mix of US-based SaaS firms (Postman, Zenoti), Indian consumer brands (Nykaa), and even India's first two content unicorns—Dailyhunt and Glance. Discount broker Zerodha, which has raised zero VC money, stands out too. The funding rounds also indicate a broadening investor base compared to just SoftBank, which turned many Indian startups into unicorns earlier. DST Global, Google and Advent International were among the funds behind the unicorn deals.