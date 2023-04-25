personal-finance

Silver ETFs' AUM sees biggest jump in 5 months

The assets under management (AUM) of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw the biggest jump in five months in March as returns from this category improved. The AUM of silver ETFs shot up by Rs 252 crore. These funds had witnessed outflows in February and January.

There are seven silver ETFs with a total AUM of Rs 1,792 crore as of March. On a three-month basis, these funds have been among the best-performing mutual fund categories with an average return of around 9 percent.

Global supply concerns over the past few months and demand for the metal in view of the marriage season in India have helped prices in the recent past.