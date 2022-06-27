Should you invest in NFOs?

Mutual funds are expected to restart their NFO activity from next month as the deadline for discontinuing the use of pool accounts ends on June 30. Filing for new funds has already started. Invest in a new fund offer only if the fund is offering a unique investment proposition. Otherwise, it is better to stick with a fund with existing track-record. A thematic fund based on a new idea can be part of your satellite portfolio. Your core portfolio should be built around regular diversified equity and debt funds. But, avoid too may funds in your portfolio; 8-10 funds across equity, debt and other categories should be enough for your investment goals.