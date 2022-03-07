Service sector yet to recover from third wave

As was the case in several countries, India's third COVID-19 wave proved to be short-lived, with the number of daily new infections now below 10,000. However, expansion in activity in the services sector – which requires close human contact – is far from its pre-third wave levels. Data released on March 4 showed the services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose only marginally in February to 51.8 from 51.5 in January. While the services PMI did well not to contract and fall below the dreaded 50-mark during the third wave, the slow pace of recovery is not good news for a sector that was dealt a huge blow by the pandemic.