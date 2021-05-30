business

Section 79 of IT Act and why it's in the news

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules), 2021 was enforced on May 26, changing how large intermediaries operate. Intermediaries are protected under Section 79 of IT Act, which says they can't be held liable for hosted third party content. But with the new rules, they can claim protection only if they comply with new mandates. Now, large social media platforms (over 50 lakh users) need grievance redressal mechanisms, officers in India and have to enable traceability when asked by a competent authority such as courts or key IT officials. Besides Indian firm Koo, none have complied. WhatsApp sued the Centre and Twitter has sought more time to comply.