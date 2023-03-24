SAUBHAGYA scheme: What has been the impact?

The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) was launched by the Government of India in October 2017 with the aim of achieving universal household electrification by providing electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas and poor households in urban areas. Under the scheme seven states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh -- recorded 100 percent households' electrification by March last year, according to a statement made by the Minister of Power RK Singh in the Rajya Sabha on March 14, 2023.

A total 2.86 crore households have been electrified under SAUBHAGYA Yojana and the scheme was declared closed last year as the government said its target was achieved.