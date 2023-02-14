Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition

On February 1, the finance minister said this budget provides Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives and energy security by the petroleum ministry. This led to speculations on whether the amount would be used to cover fuel under-recoveries, or expand gas reserves and related- infrastructure. The oil minister and the finance secretary have now cleared the air. Of the Rs 35,000 crore, the oil minister said, Rs 30,000 crore would be used as capital expenditure and the remaining for augmenting strategic petroleum reserves. The finance minister elaborated the capex will help oil companies with retrofitting to meet emission targets.