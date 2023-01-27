 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Working professionals will soon be able to enroll at Delhi University to build skills

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

A Competence Enhancement Scheme, envisioned as part of the New Education Policy, is likely to be launched by Delhi University either this March or during the coming academic year.

Delhi University, in the middle of an educational revamp, is all set to launch a Competence Enhancement Scheme by the coming academic year. Speaking to Moneycontrol, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university is also looking to introduce AI and data driven courses to its curriculum soon.

The Competence Enhancement Scheme, envisioned as part of the New Education Policy, is likely to be launched by Delhi University either this March or during the coming academic year. The scheme will enable students from other universities or even employed professionals to pursue various courses offered by the varsity and earn certificates.

“The Competence Enhancement Scheme policy is already in place. We are yet to decide whether to implement it, this March or during the coming academic year. This scheme is not particularly for young individuals but for persons already working,” said Singh.

Stating that the scheme would be beneficial to all, he said, “If someone who is already working wants to take up a course, say, in management, from FMS, they can come to the university, attend classes, give exams, attend practicals and get a certificate.”