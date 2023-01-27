politics

Working professionals will soon be able to enroll at Delhi University to build skills

Delhi University, in the middle of an educational revamp, is all set to launch a Competence Enhancement Scheme by the coming academic year. Speaking to Moneycontrol, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university is also looking to introduce AI and data driven courses to its curriculum soon.

The Competence Enhancement Scheme, envisioned as part of the New Education Policy, is likely to be launched by Delhi University either this March or during the coming academic year. The scheme will enable students from other universities or even employed professionals to pursue various courses offered by the varsity and earn certificates.

“The Competence Enhancement Scheme policy is already in place. We are yet to decide whether to implement it, this March or during the coming academic year. This scheme is not particularly for young individuals but for persons already working,” said Singh.

Stating that the scheme would be beneficial to all, he said, “If someone who is already working wants to take up a course, say, in management, from FMS, they can come to the university, attend classes, give exams, attend practicals and get a certificate.”

The scheme would enable students to attend classes they want to learn from, Singh added. “A student studying in university A, can come and attend classes by a professor in university B. A home-maker can come and take classes too. This would enhance the competence of people.”

The cut-off would depend on the number of candidates who apply for admission. “For admission into an undergraduate course, marks of Class 12 will be taken and for a post-graduation course, marks of the undergraduate degree would be taken for assessment of admission,” said Singh.

A proposal for the implementation of CES was approved by DU's statutory bodies last year. Students can sign up for one or two courses every semester without enrolling in the whole programme.

AI, Data driven courses to begin

Delhi University is set to launch a department of technology, the Vice Chancellor said, noting that data sciences and technology are the drivers of the future.

“Our proposal (to start a department of technology) is with the Government of India. Here, we will start specialisation courses in Artificial Intelligence, data analytics and other engineering courses, as well,” said Singh.

This comes as part of the university's curriculum revamp with newer courses being introduced under the New Education Policy.

The university may even add medical courses to its curriculum, said Singh. “We are also planning to begin some medical courses, including MBBS. While we have not sent a proposal yet, we have begun to plan for it. It is still in the pipeline,” he added.

The Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, a postgraduate institute, is the only medical school currently under the purview of Delhi University. Admissions are through the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi.

While many provisions of the New Education Policy have been implemented, including all DU admissions for the 2022-23 batch taking place as per NEP guidelines, other things will take some time, said Singh, adding, “We are working towards making education more inclusive and interactive.”