politics

Why West Bengal elections matter to BJP

After winning Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted attention to poll-bound West Bengal, arguably the biggest election prize that the saffron party has long been eyeing. Bengal matters to the BJP because it is the only eastern state where it is yet to make electoral gains, except in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The state was a Left bastion until Mamata Banerjee's TMC came to power in 2011. The BJP won just 3 assembly seats in 2016. A victory in Bengal would symbolically reinforce BJP's national party status across geographies and turn eastern India saffron allowing it to implement its political agenda.