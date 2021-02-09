politics

Why the BJP is wooing tea workers of Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party is making its presence felt​ in the tea estates of Assam ahead of assembly polls. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kicked off a direct benefit transfer scheme, benefiting over 8 lakh tea garden workers with Rs 3,000 each, during her visit to the state on February 6. The next day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district and laid foundation of two medical colleges besides inaugurating road projects worth Rs 7,700 crore under ‘Asom Mala'. What gives? Assam's tea garden worker community is a crucial support base of the BJP and a determining factor in 30 of the 126 seats. Nearly 60 lakh people live in tea belts of Brahmaputra and Bark valley.