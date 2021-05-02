politics

Why Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is winning Kerala breaking a four-decade old pattern

Traditionally, Kerala never elects a ruling party to power. After every five-year term, the state ends up choosing an alternative front (between the Left Democratic Front, LDF or the United Democratic Front, UDF). The last time when there was a departure from this pattern was four decades ago.

The third-front, the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA), has never been a major factor in the state's bipolar political landscape.

But, this time, as it appears, the LDF is clearly close to a record win, it is returning to power rewriting the history of four decades with a stellar performance bettering even its 2016 performance.

At the time of filing this copy, LDF was leading in 92 out of 140 constituencies, far ahead of its close rival UDF, which was leading in 45 constituencies. Meanwhile, the NDA was leading in only three seats. Congress, which was supposed to return to power riding on anti-incumbency, is struggling to retain even the 2016 tally. It is not anti-incumbency but a pro-incumbency factor that is playing out in the state.

Why is this happening?

The single biggest takeaway from Kerala's assembly election trends so far is the strong re-emergence of Pinarayi-Vijayan as an indomitable political figure in the state. A historic win, as the trends suggest, could mean the usual political pattern could change forever - the role of young voters and neutral voters desperate for good governance could prove decisive from now on. The fact is that that nothing, including a raft of political allegations raised by the Congress-led UDF or the strong attack mounted by the BJP-led NDA on Sabarimala issue could halt the Vijayan juggernaut.

This signals a radical change in the state's political scene. There is a fundamental change in the voter behaviour of the state.

Going by the trends so far, CPM and its allies have not ceded control in any of its strongholds except a few constituencies, including Pala and Thrissur (where the results aren't final yet). The UDF is struggling across the state and the BJP is hopeful to bag at least two seats (Thrissur and Palakkad), where the party's star campaigner Suresh Gopi (actor) and Metro Man E Sreedharan, respectively, have presented a powerful challenge to the incumbents.

Early trends suggested that the UDF put up a contest but, the trends changed soon and it became clear that the opposition miserably failed to dethrone the Vijayn government despite multiple favourable factors. Remember, the Ramesh Chennithala-led Congress opposition had all the right weapons in its arsenal this time to raise anti-incumbency. The biggest of all was the Sabarimala issue. The Vjayan government's handling of the highly sensitive subject was criticized heavily by the UDF while the BJP termed the state government's approach as an attack on Hindu faith.

This issue was supposed to work well for both UDF and BJP, but it didn't.

The Gold-smuggling case was the other hot issue. The UDF ran months-long campaign against the state government citing the alleged connections with the key accused, Swapna Suresh, with the state government. The third was the deep sea fishing controversy and the government allegedly washing away its involvement from the contracts signed. There were also allegations against LDF leaders against backdoor appointments in government enterprises. But, none of these could break the LDF's goodwill.

There are a few key reasons why Keralites chose the LDF Government breaking a four-decade old pattern.

Among those, the most prominent one is the popularity of Vijayan himself as a no-nonsense administrator. Vijayan has presented himself as a strong leader both within his party and outside. As the CM, Vijayan made his voice heard at the national level and has managed to retain his clean political image. There were no challengers for him both within the party and outside.

Second, is the other is the weak opposition led by the Congress-party which has been battling with in-fighting and a clutch of unhappy allies. The departure of the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress faction to the left camp further weakened the Congress party's position in Central Kerala, a key geography which is decisive factor for any elections in the state. Congress party was seen as a divided house filled with leaders hungry for power. There was no unity as a party. For the neutral voter, it was a political outfit of numerous factions working for self-interest.

Third, the pro-incumbency factor played out to favour Vijayan government. The Vijayan-government's response during the first wave of the Covid-pandemic won praises from across the country. The preparedness of the state under health minister K K Shailaja helped to keep the Covid spread under control and arrange treatment for the infected. There was a no chaos at any point compared with many other states. Kerala, under Vijayan, relatively did very well in the fight against Covid. This factor proved critical in the state elections. Voters know that the pandemic isn't over and the governance continuity is key.

What does an LDF win means?

LDF returning to power will be good news to the state as there will be policy continuity at a time when the state's economy is ravaged by the pandemic. A new Government would have taken time to get familiar with the situation and that delay could have cost the state badly.

An LDF-win will be bad news for the UDF for many reasons. For the party, a comeback will be even tougher. This time around, Kerala was a do-or-die contest for the Congress party. The party couldn't capitalise on a number of political issues that happened over the last five years of LDF-rule including the infamous gold smuggling case, deep-sea fishing controversy and charges against LDF leaders in connection with PSC Backdoor appointments.

A verdict in favour of massive win for LDF will put Ramesh Chennithala's leadership in question. His leadership will now be questioned as a leader who couldn't convert an array of political issues to votes including the gold smuggling case.

For the BJP, the aim was always to increase the vote share in the state pinning hopes on issues like Sabarimala, which the party expect to help it significantly to draw the neutral Hindu votes. Going by the trend, the party couldn't make a major gain out of this, as the trend shows so far. BJP is expected to improve its vote base. Here again, the state leadership will have to answer for its lower-than-expected performance.

The party garnered a vote share of 15 per cent in 2016 as against 43 per cent of LDF and 39 per cent of UDF. The BJP's strategy has been to increase the vote share in every elections (assembly, local and Parliament) and thus make gradual progress in the traditionally LDF-UDF ruled state. If, despite key Sabarimala issue, the party fails to benefit this time, the state leadership's ability will be questioned.

Brand Vijayan will get a major boost. As said above, if LDF wins this election, which is what it looks like now, that will also be creating history for CPM in Kerala since it was four decades ago a ruling party was voted into power. A major credit of this win will go to the chief minister. Despite many headwinds, Vijayan led the party to power which would also mean brand Vijayan getting a major boost in the CPM cadres at national level. This five-year term wasn't a smooth affair for Vijayan. There was a major flood, a raft of corruption allegations and a deadly pandemic. In spite of all this, if the senior CPM leader and former state secretary of the party gifts a victory to his party, that will elevate his image in the party nationally.