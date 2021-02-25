politics

Why J&K assembly polls could be further delayed

The scheduled assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be deferred as the central government's Delimitation Commission has sought another year to finish the pending work there. The Commission's deadline expires next week but delimitation, an exercise to recast the structure of constituencies based on changing demographics, is nowhere near completion. The Union Territory's state election commissioner appointed last year was busy with the District Development Council polls until December. Assembly polls in J&K have been due since June 2018 when the BJP and PDP alliance fell apart. The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, was brought in later. It mandated delimitation in the newly-carved out union territory before the assembly polls.