politics

Why Gujarat local polls are crucial for Congress

The Congress is preparing for the local body elections in Gujarat to be held in February. The polls are significant for the party because it performed fairly well in the last local elections held in 2015 and it has been losing largely elsewhere in India. While the BJP retained all six municipal corporations, the Congress won 23 of the 31 district panchayats, and 113 of the 193 taluka panchayats in 2015. These polls will be seen as a litmus test for Hardik Patel, the 27-year-old Patidar leader and working president of Gujarat Congress.The polls are also expected to build the momentum for the 2022 state elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress won 77 seats while the incumbent BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member House..