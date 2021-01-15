politics

Why Gujarat is betting on business tourism

The Gujarat government's MICE, or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions initiative seeks to attract domestic and foreign tourists by offering lucrative incentives. It incentivises setting up of hotels and resorts in centres such as Kutch, Devbhumi-Dwarka, Narmada and Gir-Somnath. Tourism is estimated to contribute to 10.2 percent of the state's GDP in 2022, up from 5 percent in 2015. So what is the deal here? The Surat diamond hub and close business ties between Ahmedabad and Mumbai attract business folks in hordes. Gujarat also boasts good airport connectivity within its borders. The idea is to focus on specific sectors such as beach tourism, caravans and rural tourism.