Why Christian votes matter in Kerala

The Christians, 18.38 percent of Kerala's population, can affect results in 33 of the 140 assembly seats of the state voting on April 6. The community, traditionally a Congress supporter, is being wooed by BJP and the Left. BJP fielded 500 Christian candidates in December 2020 local body polls. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Church leaders. Political analysts say this is precisely why all parties condemned the recent attack on two nuns from Kerala in Uttar Pradesh. While CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the central government to punish the accused, the Congress' Rahul Gandhi called it propaganda of the RSS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured action against the culprits.