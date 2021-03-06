politics

Why BPF-Congress tie-up matters in Assam

Bodoland People's Front (BPF), an influential regional party in Assam, has deserted the BJP-led NDA to join the Congress-led ‘Grand Alliance' ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls. The decision is seen as a big boost for the Congress-led alliance because BPF is believed to hold sway in the Bodoland Territorial Region, governed by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which comprises around 15 of the 126 assembly seats. In the 2016 Assam polls, the BPF won 12 seats of the 13 it contested and allied with the BJP to form the state government. BPF has three ministers in the outgoing Assam government. In 2006 and 2011, the BPF was part of the Congress-led government in Assam.