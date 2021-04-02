politics

What's special about Rajasthan's health scheme?

The registrations for Rajasthan government's Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, a health coverage to all residents, has begun. The scheme makes Rajasthan first state to provide health insurance for all residents. Under the Rs 3,500-crore scheme, to be launched in May, each family is entitled to health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh a year in all government hospitals and select private facilities upon a payment of Rs 850 premium a year. For common ailments, the state will provide a cover up to Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh for serious diseases. Already, two third of state's population is covered under Ayushman Bharat-Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasth Bima Yojana scheme.