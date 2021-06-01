politics

What's Section 51(b) of DMA and why is it in news?

The Centre on May 31 sought explanation from former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for ‘abstaining' from the Cyclone Yaas review meeting held by PM Narendra Modi on May 28. Bandyopadhyay, now advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee, has to explain within three days the reasons for the offence under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005. This is legislation that governs effective management of disasters and sets up National Disaster Management Authority with the PM as its chairperson. According to Section 51 (b), failure of an officer to perform the duty under the Act, without a lawful excuse, on conviction can be punishable with a one-year jail term or fine, or with both.