What's ‘Elderline' that earned PM Modi's praise?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the ‘Elderline' initiative. What exactly is Elderline? It is a project that aims to provide legal and healthcare support to senior citizens during the pandemic. The project, a state-wise call centre under Union Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment, is functional in many states, including UP. This toll-free number 14567 has been operationalised with the assistance of Tata Trusts and the NSE foundation. In UP, where the facility was launched on May 14, the call centre receives 80 to 90 calls of senior citizens daily. The call centre attends to issues faced by people aged above 60 years of age.