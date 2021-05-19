politics

What is KK Shailaja role as CPI(M)'s whip?

After a tenure as Kerala Health Minister that earned her international praise, KK Shailaja will be CPI(M)'s whip in the legislative assembly. A whip is a representative of a political party who acts as the party's 'enforcer' inside the Legislative Assembly or in the Parliament. So, Shailaja's task as a party whip would be to ensure all members follow party line. Primarily, she has to ensure that all members vote according to the party's decisions. Parties appoint a senior member as a chief whip who is assisted by additional whips. The term whip is derived from the old British practice of “whipping in” lawmakers to follow the party line.