What is B.1.1.7 and why should you care?

On December 8, the UK detected a new variation of COVID-19, which medical experts say is more contagious than previous variants. The new strain of the virus goes by the name B.1.1.7. All viruses are known to mutate over time and emergence of new variants are common, including for the coronavirus, but given the devastation inflicted by the pandemic, the discovery that B.1.1.7 is spreading fast between people caused mayhem. Markets tanked. More than a dozen countries, including India, have banned travel from the UK. Pharma companies Pfizer and Moderna said are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version of the virus.