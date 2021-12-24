politics

What does Delimitation Panel's proposals mean for J&K?

The J&K Delimitation Commission has proposed adding seats to the J&K state assembly–six for Jammu region and one for Kashmir valley. If the Election Commission approves this plan, Jammu will have 43 seats; Kashmir, 47; and J&K's assembly, 90 seats in all. The seats will go up by another 24, if the Commission's proposal to add that many vacant seats to represent Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is followed through, which takes the total to 114 seats. The panel has proposed the reservation of nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes in the 90 seats.