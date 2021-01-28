politics

What Abhay Chautala's resignation means in Haryana

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala is the first MLA to resign over farm laws. Abhay, 57, was the party's lone MLA in the 90-member Haryana assembly. He is the son of INLD president and former CM OP Chautala, serving a jail term over graft charges. The decision, many say, is aimed at cornering his nephew Dushyant Chautala of JJP, the deputy CM in the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana. While Dushyant is hard-pressed to keep the BJP in good humour, he also faces pressure from at least 7 of the 10 MLA's to be proactive on farmers' agitation. Analysts say Abhay's move is also aimed at reclaiming the legacy of veteran farmer leader Devilal, his grandfather who also served as Haryana CM.